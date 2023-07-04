Cricket-Yorkshire to tighten security for third Ashes test at Headingley

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said they have ramped up security for this week's third Ashes test at Headingley after 'Just Stop Oil' protesters disrupted the second match between England and Australia at Lord's.

Protesters interrupted the first morning of the Lord's test in London when they scattered orange powder on the outfield before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Three people were charged with aggravated trespass. There is also concern about the behaviour of fans towards Australia players following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow on the final day, which triggered long and loud booing from the crowd.

Australian players were also verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium's Long Room. "Clearly, some incidents at Lord's have heightened the interest and exposure of the third test," the club said in a statement on Monday, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

"The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe. "We will continue to work closely with both ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture."

The Times newspaper reported Yorkshire have hired a team of "sprinter stewards" to prevent protesters from breaching initial perimeter security. Reuters has contacted Yorkshire for comment.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0. 'Just Stop Oil' protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

