Cricket-England's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against Australia after dislocating his shoulder during the second test at Lord's, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday. Pope damaged his right shoulder while fielding and will undergo surgery.

"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the ECB said. "England will not call up a replacement for the third Ashes test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday."

Australia lead the series 2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)