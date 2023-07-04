Tennis-Former number one Barty announces birth of first child

Former world number one Ash Barty announced the birth of her first child on Tuesday, 16 months after stepping away from the sport at the peak of her game.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick in 2022, posted a picture of her newborn baby with the caption: "Our beautiful boy, welcome to the world, Hayden".

Barty called time on her career in March 2022 shortly after she ended her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)