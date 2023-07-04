Left Menu

West Indies to face England in three Tests in July 2024

West Indies played their first Test matches against England at Lord's in June 1928. Since them the two teams have met on 163 occasions - West Indies won 59, England won 51 with 53 drawn.

Team West Indies (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies cricket team will tour England in the summer of 2024 where they will play three Test matches. The series will start at Lord's on July 10 to July 14, followed by the second Test at Trent Bridge on July 18 to July 22 and final contest at Edgbaston on July 26 to July 30. The tour will mark the second occasion that the two teams will compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy - named in honor of cricket icons Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham. West Indies are the current holders having won the inaugural series which was played in the Caribbean in March 2022. The series will also form part of the ICC's World Test Championship 2023 to 2025.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies said: "West Indies and England have had many enthralling duels on the field over the last 95 years and we expect another great series in 2024- which will mark the 40th anniversary of the famous tour of 1984, when West Indies won 5-0. This series next year will see us defending the Richards-Botham Trophy, as we continue to celebrate the relationship of the teams and honor the legacy of two of the game's greatest players."

Match schedule July 10 to July 14: first Test at Lord's, London

July 18 to July 22: second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham July 18 to July 22: third Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. (ANI)

