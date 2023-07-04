Left Menu

Transfer news: Brentford signs Nathan Collins for club record fee

Nathan Collins became Brentfords record signing on Tuesday after completing a transfer from Premier League rival Wolverhampton. Hes a very talented center-back and still young, said Brentford manager Thomas Frank. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.I also like his ability on the ball.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:12 IST
Transfer news: Brentford signs Nathan Collins for club record fee

Nathan Collins became Brentford's record signing on Tuesday after completing a transfer from Premier League rival Wolverhampton. While Brentford did not reveal the size of the fee for the center back, it is reportedly worth 23 million pounds ($29 million).

Collins, an Ireland international, has signed a six-year contract with the option of a further two years. ''He's a very talented center-back and still young," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank. ''He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He's a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.

''I also like his ability on the ball. He can carry the ball out of defense and also has the composure to find the right pass during build-up play.'' Collins, 22, spent one season at Wolverhampton and made 31 appearances. Previous clubs include Burnley and Stoke. ''I talked with the manager and a few of the backroom staff about the project here. It's a club on the rise and I can see where they want to go,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023