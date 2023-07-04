Tvesa, Sneh Singh to battle with strong amateurs in 10th leg of WPGT

Left Menu

The last two events have seen amateurs show that they are the WPGT stars of the future as Vidhatri won the ninth leg, while Keerthana finished second in the eighth leg and then Saanvi Somu was runner-up to Vidhatri in the ninth leg.Prestige Golfshire, one of the premier courses in the country, is hosting back-to-back events.With some of the pros away on the international circuit, Sneha Singh has a chance to extend her lead on the Hero Order of Merit.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:25 IST
India's Tvesa Malik will continue her search for the form that has eluded her this season when she tees off in the tenth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire here.

She is among a large field of 37 players competing for a purse of Rs 12 lakh as a whole set of talented amateurs are ready to challenge the professionals.

Tvesa and two-time winner this season, Sneha Singh, seasoned Neha Tripathi, Hitaashee Bakshi, Khushi Khanijau among others are ready to battle for honours.

Amateur Vidhatri Urs, winner by 13 shots in the ninth leg, leads a strong set of amateurs including Keerthana Rajeev Nair, who has already finished runner-up in recent weeks, Saanvi Somu and Mannat Brar, who has found much success in the Indian Golf Union circuit.

The field include 31 professionals and six amateurs, all of whom are capable of upsetting the pros. The last two events have seen amateurs show that they are the WPGT stars of the future as Vidhatri won the ninth leg, while Keerthana finished second in the eighth leg and then Saanvi Somu was runner-up to Vidhatri in the ninth leg.

Prestige Golfshire, one of the premier courses in the country, is hosting back-to-back events.

With some of the pros away on the international circuit, Sneha Singh has a chance to extend her lead on the Hero Order of Merit. The second-placed Seher Atwal is playing in Singapore Ladies Masters alongside Pranavi Urs and amateur Avani Prashanth.

