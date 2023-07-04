HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT): 1415 RAIN WREAKS HAVOC WITH SCHEDULE

Sixteen matches were cancelled on day two as incessant rain disrupted the schedule, with Maria Sakkari, Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys among players to have their first-round clashes called off. READ MORE

Without racket, Federer wows Centre Court Player safety key, organisers say, after Centre Court roof delay

Undercooked Rybakina targets successive Wimbledon titles Order of play on Tuesday

Djokovic, Swiatek begin title quests with easy wins at rain-hit Wimbledon Back to drawing board for Gauff after first-round exit at Wimbledon

Venus's record 24th Wimbledon ends at first hurdle Djokovic puzzled as leaf-blowers needed at slippery Wimbledon

Rublev leads Russian return with easy win Azarenka feeling the love on Wimbledon return

Pegula wins American battle to advance to second round Ruud staves off Lokoli to reach Wimbledon second round

Wimbledon on red alert for orange protest Former number one Barty announces birth of first child

1401 ALCARAZ PAST CHARDY IN STRAIGHT SETS Top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain earned a 6-0 6-2 7-5 victory over France's Jeremy Chardy to move into the second round.

Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, looked on course for a straightforward win, but was forced to snuff out a late comeback from Chardy, fighting back from a break down to take the third set. 1345 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS BEFORE 1430 GMT

With covers still on at the outer courts, organisers said there will be no play before 1530 BST (1430 GMT). 1245 FEDERER RETURNS TO CENTRE COURT

Roger Federer, who won Wimbledon a record eight times, returned to Centre Court and received a standing ovation as he took his seat in the Royal Box next to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. 1140 PLAY TO RESUME AT 1200 GMT

With covers still on at the outer courts, organisers said there will be no play before 1300 BST (1200 GMT). 1037 RAIN STOPS PLAY

Rain stopped play for a few minutes on the outer courts at Wimbledon while the players took shelter under umbrellas before the matches resumed. Play was suspended again 30 minutes later with Dominic Thiem leading fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 3-4 on Court Two.

1010 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. Britain's Met Office has forecast heavy rain for much of the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)