Sport-World Beach Games cancelled after Bali withdraws as host

The 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games scheduled to be held in Bali next month have been cancelled after the Indonesian city withdrew as hosts, giving the ANOC no time to find an alternative.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 20:15 IST
The 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games scheduled to be held in Bali next month have been cancelled after the Indonesian city withdrew as hosts, giving the ANOC no time to find an alternative. "It is with great surprise and extreme disappointment that ANOC has learnt that the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) has withdrawn from its commitment to host the ANOC World Beach Games and the ANOC General Assembly in August 2023," it said on Tuesday.

"With the Games scheduled to take place in one month, the decision at such late notice prevents ANOC from being able to find an alternative host. "So there is no option but to cancel this year's edition of the Games in Bali in August as well as the ANOC General Assembly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

