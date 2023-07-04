Left Menu

It would be special for sure: Australia's Steve Smith on his 100th test match

In 99 matches, Smith has scored 9113 runs with an average of 59.56. he has scored 32 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

04-07-2023
It would be special for sure: Australia's Steve Smith on his 100th test match
Steve Smith. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As Australian batter, Steve Smith gets ready for the Headingley clash against England that will mark his 100th Test match beginning on Thursday, he might find comfort in the thought that the occasion could be more intimidating if he were accomplishing that milestone at home. In 99 matches, Smith has scored 9113 runs with an average of 59.56. He has scored 32 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

On Thursday, only 15 cricketers are part of Australia's "hundred club," but Smith will join an even more restricted group as one of only three hitters in the history of the sport to have played 50 or more Tests and averaged at least 59. "It is something that has been on my bucket list, to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game. It would be special for sure" Smith said.

Australia's star batter Smith made his debut against Pakistan in 2010. Smith did not have a remembering match with his bat but he had taken three wickets by conceding 51 runs in his maiden test. "Yeah, I didn't enjoy that at all," he recalled the previous Headingley test where he was ruled out after being felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer. On the match, Ben Stokes carried England to an extraordinary win.

"Just sitting and watching the Ben Stokes show, that almost occurred again (at Lord's last Sunday). But to be able to walk out at Headingley, it will be a great moment for me to tick off 100 games. Not too many people have done that in the Australian set up," Smith said. (ANI)

