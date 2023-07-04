Cycling-Philipsen wins Tour de France stage four as Yates retains overall lead
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 21:21 IST
Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 182-km ride from Dax on Tuesday.
Australian Caleb Ewan took second place and German Phil Bauhaus finished third.
Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement