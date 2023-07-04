Left Menu

Olympics-Iconic Butte Montmartre and Alexandre III bridge to feature in 2024 cycling events

The time trials will start from the Invalides and head east to the Bois de Vincennes before finishing on the Alexandre III bridge. Both women and men will ride 32.4-km on a flat route on July 27, the day after the opening ceremony.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 21:47 IST
Olympics-Iconic Butte Montmartre and Alexandre III bridge to feature in 2024 cycling events

The road races at the Paris 2024 Olympics will go up the iconic Butte Montmartre and will have the longest routes in the Games' history, organisers revealed on Tuesday. The women will ride 158km on Aug. 4 and the men 273km on Aug. 3 from the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower into the Vallee de Chevreuse, returning to the French capital into an 18.4-km circuit, where they will climb the Butte Montmartre (1km at 6.5%) three times before finishing at the Trocadero from the Pont d'Iena.

Only once did the Olympic athletes ride a longer course, when there was only an individual time trial, which was 315km, at the 1912 Games in Stockholm. In western Paris, where they will go through Boullay les Troux, a town well known by amateur riders in the Vallee de Chevreuse, the men's peloton will climb 10 short and fairly steep hills and the women six on a leg-sapping course.

"It will be incredible to see the winners raise their arms with the Eiffel Tower in the background," Paris 2024 executive sports director Aurelie Merle said. The time trials will start from the Invalides and head east to the Bois de Vincennes before finishing on the Alexandre III bridge.

Both women and men will ride 32.4-km on a flat route on July 27, the day after the opening ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023