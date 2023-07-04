Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Norris hopes to be top Brit at Silverstone

Lando Norris was the best of the Brits in Austria last weekend and the McLaren driver will be looking to repeat the feat in front of his home Formula One fans at Silverstone on Sunday. The 23-year-old ended up fourth at the Red Bull Ring with Mercedes' George Russell and seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh and eighth after penalties were applied.

Soccer-Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup: Foord

Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia have never had a stronger squad than the one set to compete for a first title in the global showpiece, forward Caitlin Foord said. The 'Matildas', ranked 10th in the world, have yet to go beyond the quarter-finals of a World Cup but coach Tony Gustavsson's team head into the tournament with momentum after winning eight of their last nine matches.

Tennis-Alcaraz blasts past Chardy into second round

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz opened his Wimbledon campaign in ruthless fashion by sending French veteran Jeremy Chardy into retirement with a 6-0 6-2 7-5 drubbing on Tuesday. At about the same time as eight-times champion Roger Federer was receiving a rapturous reception as a Royal Box guest on Centre Court, Alcaraz showed why he is billed as the future of men's tennis over on Court One.

Tennis-Rybakina recovers to race past Rogers

Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from a set down on Centre Court to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-1 6-2 in the first round on Tuesday. Watched by record eight-times Wimbledon men's champion Roger Federer in the royal box, the Kazakh looked to still be suffering from the illness that forced her out of the French Open last month when she was broken in the first game.

Tennis-Jabeur turns on the style to see off Frech in Wimbledon opener

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur made a solid start to her bid to capture a maiden Grand Slam title as the world number six eased past unseeded Pole Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round. Tunisia's Jabeur has struggled to build momentum during an injury-hit season and her preparation for the grasscourt major was far from ideal with early losses in Berlin and Eastbourne, but the sixth seed showed her calibre against Frech.

Soccer-Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving United

England striker Alessia Russo has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, the Women's Super League side said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who joined United in 2020 and made 59 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals, announced last month that she was leaving the club after her contract expired.

Tennis-Alcaraz 'jealous' after Federer misses his victory

Carlos Alcaraz made an almost perfect start to his Wimbledon title quest on Tuesday with the only thing missing being the presence of Roger Federer in the Court One stands. Record eight-time champion Federer was guest of honour in the Royal Box on Centre Court while Alcaraz was dispatching Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-0 6-2 7-5.

Olympics-Iconic Butte Montmartre and Alexandre III bridge to feature in 2024 cycling events

The road races at the Paris 2024 Olympics will go up the iconic Butte Montmartre and will have the longest routes in the Games' history, organisers revealed on Tuesday. The women will ride 158km on Aug. 4 and the men 273km on Aug. 3 from the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower into the Vallee de Chevreuse, returning to the French capital into an 18.4-km circuit, where they will climb the Butte Montmartre (1km at 6.5%) three times before finishing at the Trocadero from the Pont d'Iena.

Tennis-Without racket, Federer wows Centre Court

Retired Swiss great Roger Federer made a surprise appearance on his favourite stage to the delight of Centre Court ticket holders at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Federer, whose 20 Grand Slam singles titles include a record eight at Wimbledon and who many regard as the greatest player of all time, retired last year at the age of 41.

Cycling-Philipsen claims Tour double in crash-marred finale

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won his second successive Tour de France stage amid scenes of chaos as several riders hit the ground on the final circuit on Tuesday. Australian Caleb Ewan took second place and German Phil Bauhaus finished third in the fourth stage, a 182km ride from Dax, with Briton Adam Yates retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey.

