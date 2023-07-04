Andy Balbirnie steps down as Ireland captain after World Cup qualification failure

Last week Ireland suffered disappointment as they failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Ireland's limited-overs captain Andy Balbirnie has decided to step down. Cricket Ireland on Tuesday issued a press release to announce Balbirnie's decision of leaving captaincy.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the decision to step down as ODI and T20I captain," Balbirnie said on Tuesday in a press release from Cricket Ireland. "It has been one of my great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team," Balbirnie added.

In his absence, Paul Stirling will take interim command of the limited-overs teams with Balbirnie still remaining available for selection. "I feel this is the right time for me, but more importantly the team. I will continue to do my best for this team and work hard to contribute towards what I hope will be a successful period over the next number of years," he concluded.

Ireland won three of six matches at the Qualifier and finished seventh in a 10-team tournament. Balbirnie managed to finish on a high note with the team scoring a two-wicket victory against Nepal. They picked up all of their victories after they were knocked out of contention for the World Cup, against USA, UAE and Nepal. Coming to the match, while chasing 269 for a win, Ireland's innings was led by Harry Tector with the bat. The 23-year-old acted as the focal point around whom the rest of the batting line-up functioned. Tector walked in at 23/2 with Ireland stuck in a peculiar condition after Andy McBrine and Andrew Balbirnie had fallen in quick succession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)