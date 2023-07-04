Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana emerge victorious in quarter-final clash

Left Menu

Women Hockey players in action (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Action continued in the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 on Tuesday with Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana registering wins in their respective Quarter-Final matches at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 9-0. Sonia Devi (5') opened the account for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, followed by goals from Soniya Kumre (6', 18', 50'), Bhumiksha Sahu (11', 44'), Jyoti Singh (11'), Gurmail Kaur (27'), and Aashrita Thakur (43') to seal their spot in the Semi-Finals.

The second match saw Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Punjab 4-2. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Sakshi Rana (20'), Bhteri (28'), Kanika Siwach (43'), and Ishika (49'). The two goals for Hockey Punjab were scored by Priyanka Dogra (7') and Kiranpreet Kaur (24'). Later in the day, Hockey Jharkhand will face Hockey Mizoram in the 3rd Quarter-Final while Hockey Association of Odisha will take on Chhattisgarh Hockey in the 4th Quarter-Final.

Notably, on Monday, Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Rajasthan 9-0. Pinki Kumari (10'), Nikki Kullu (11', 13'), Binima Dhan (19', 22'), Nisha Minj (28'), Captain Rajni Kerketta (36'), Balo Horo (43'), and Pramodini Lakra (55') all scored to ensure victory for Hockey Jharkhand. Also on Monday, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-0. The goalscorers for the Hockey Association of Odisha were Pratibha Ekka (9'), Rambha Kujur (16'), Ashima Rout (29'), and Puja Sahoo (58'). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

