"It's time for everyone to move on and concentrate on this game": England batter Joe Root ahead of third Test

England batter Joe Root feels that it is time for the team to move on from Jonny Bairstow's stumping fiasco and focus on the game that lies ahead of them. England will head into the third Test at Headingley 2-0 down and they will need to win in order to keep the series alive as a contest. But Root feels his side are more than up to the challenge.

"I think it's time for everyone to move on and we can concentrate on this game now. We've got to play well for three games and we've shown in our recent form, that we're more than capable of doing that," Root said as quoted by Sky Sports. Root also hopes the Headingley crowd which has been one of their favourite stadiums can evoke some of the spirit of the last Ashes Test. On the same ground four years ago Ben Stokes' produced a sensational 135* to see England snatch a dramatic one-wicket win on the final day of the Test.

"We love playing at this venue. You go back to 2019, that Ashes environment, the crowd and the atmosphere that was created throughout that Test match was incredible. The noise on the last day, the interaction from the crowd was exceptional and that's why we love playing here, because we're incredibly well supported and it makes for a brilliant spectacle. I'm sure we'll get some brilliant support here this week." Root added. During the second Test match, Australia received an unfriendly welcome at lunch after Bairstow's debatable dismissal. MCC released an official apology to the Australian team after which three MCC members were suspended.

Root shared a simple message for fans coming to Leeds and that is to support the home nation and things should not go beyond that. "Support England. That's the most important thing that you come to support your nations. It doesn't need to go beyond that, it should never go beyond that. Everyone should come here to enjoy the cricket on the field," Root signed off.

England will square off against Australia on Thursday at Headingley Stadium. (ANI)

