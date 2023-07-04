HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT): 1814 SABALENKA EASES PAST UDVARDY

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka made a strong start to her Wimbledon campaign, cruising past Hungary's Panna Udvardy 6-3 6-1 to book her spot in the second round. READ MORE

Former number one Barty announces birth of first child 1655 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain. 1651 MURRAY CRUSHES FELLOW BRITON PENISTON

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray needed only two hours to outclass Ryan Peniston 6-3 6-0 6-1 in an all-British showdown on Centre Court. "It's been a long time since I've felt physically this good coming into Wimbledon. The last few years have been challenging. I'm hoping I'm fit and ready for a good run," Murray said.

1600 CANCELLATIONS PILE UP AS RAIN CONTINUES Several more matches have been postponed due to continuing inclement weather at the All England Club, with twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova and Anett Kontaveit among players affected. The total number of cancellations rose over 60 matches.

1544 JABEUR THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech.

The sixth-seeded Tunisian hit 33 winners although she made her task more difficult with 29 unforced errors. 1515 'JEALOUS' ALCARAZ HOPES TO MEET FEDERER

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the second round with a straight-sets victory on Court One but felt a twinge of regret when he learned that Roger Federer was in attendance and watching the action on Centre Court. "I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous. Honestly, I want Roger to watch one of my matches," a smiling Alcaraz told reporters.

1450 RAIN FORCES MORE POSTPONEMENTS A further 12 matches, including ties featuring Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Bianca Andreescu, were postponed due to rain.

1424 RYBAKINA FIGHTS BACK TO ADVANCE Defending champion Elena Rybakina survived an early scare to earn a 4-6 6-1 6-2 comeback win over American Shelby Rogers.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina was not at her best in the early stages of the match but roared back to win five straight games in the second set before easing through the decider. 1415 RAIN WREAKS HAVOC WITH SCHEDULE

Sixteen matches were cancelled on day two as incessant rain disrupted the schedule, with Maria Sakkari, Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys among players to have their first-round clashes called off. 1401 ALCARAZ PAST CHARDY IN STRAIGHT SETS

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain earned a 6-0 6-2 7-5 victory over France's Jeremy Chardy to move into the second round. Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, looked on course for a straightforward win, but was forced to snuff out a late comeback from Chardy, fighting back from a break down to take the third set.

1345 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS BEFORE 1430 GMT With covers still on at the outer courts, organisers said there will be no play before 1530 BST (1430 GMT).

1245 FEDERER RETURNS TO CENTRE COURT Roger Federer, who won Wimbledon a record eight times, returned to Centre Court and received a standing ovation as he took his seat in the Royal Box next to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

1140 PLAY TO RESUME AT 1200 GMT With covers still on at the outer courts, organisers said there will be no play before 1300 BST (1200 GMT).

1037 RAIN STOPS PLAY Rain stopped play for a few minutes on the outer courts at Wimbledon while the players took shelter under umbrellas before the matches resumed.

Play was suspended again 30 minutes later with Dominic Thiem leading fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 3-4 on Court Two. 1010 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. Britain's Met Office has forecast heavy rain for much of the day.

