Left Menu

Maxwell, Marsh pulled out from the Hundred by Cricket Australia

Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh have been withdrawn from the Hundred by Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:50 IST
Maxwell, Marsh pulled out from the Hundred by Cricket Australia
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh have been withdrawn from the Hundred by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. Maxwell and Marsh were due to play under Trevor Bayliss at London Spirit but they have been told to pull out by Cricket Australia in order to manage their workloads ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India and next year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the US.

"In discussions with both players it was agreed that with a long campaign ahead, including two World Cups, it's in their best interests to be physically refreshed and at their best for the one-day World Cup and beyond. Both are also coming from recent injuries," a Cricket Australia spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo. Sri Lanka's star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, another signing is also expected to withdraw from the competition due to the clash with the Lanka Premier League. Pakistan spinner Usama Mir, who has impressed recently for Worcestershire this summer but is still an uncapped player by Pakistan in T20Is, has been lined up as his replacement for Manchester Originals.

New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell was due to play for Northern Superchargers but ended up withdrawing after rupturing his Achilles. Australia batter Matthew Short has turned out to be a contender to replace him. He was the leading run-scorer in the most recent Big Bash League season.

Another notable omission in the wildcard draft includes Matt Parkinson, who took 11 wickets as Manchester Originals reached the final last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023