Left Menu

Soccer-Osasuna barred from UEFA Conference League over historic match-fixing scandal - club

Osasuna will not play in Europe's third-tier Conference League next season after the LaLiga club said on Tuesday that they have been excluded from the competition by continental soccer body UEFA due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 00:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 00:02 IST
Soccer-Osasuna barred from UEFA Conference League over historic match-fixing scandal - club

Osasuna will not play in Europe's third-tier Conference League next season after the LaLiga club said on Tuesday that they have been excluded from the competition by continental soccer body UEFA due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago. Osasuna qualified for the Conference League playoff round after finishing seventh in LaLiga last term.

However, the club was embroiled in a match-fixing scandal in the 2013-14 season. A trial in early 2020 resulted in the conviction of several of the club's former directors, a decision that was welcomed by the administration that succeeded them. Under UEFA rules any team implicated in match-fixing since April 2007 can be excluded from the next European competition they qualify for. Osasuna have not qualified for a UEFA competition since the 2006-07 season.

Osasuna plan to appeal the UEFA ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The UEFA decision means LaLiga's eight-placed side Athletic Bilbao are set to go into the playoff round instead. The first leg is scheduled for Aug. 24.

"Osasuna does not share at all the criteria of UEFA or the investigation of the case carried out and regrets the wrong message that UEFA sends to the world of football (by) punishing those who denounce corruption and prosecute it in court," the club said in a statement. "The members of the UEFA Appeals Committee have not taken into account the allegations presented by the club last Friday and have reaffirmed the initial opinion of the inspectors of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee."

Osasuna added that they will continue to explore all legal options to be able to play in Europe next season. Reuters has asked UEFA for comment.

The Conference League qualifying rounds for the 2023-24 season start next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023