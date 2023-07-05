Rugby-Australia utility back Hodge ready for kicking duel with Boks

Australia back Reece Hodge is known for his long kicks off the tee and out of hand, and is relishing taking on South Africa at altitude in what is likely to be an aerial bombardment in their Rugby Championship opener in Pretoria on Saturday. If selected, Hodge will have the longest boot in the game with Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok not known for his distance off the tee, making any penalties the home side concede within 60 yards of their posts kickable for the visitors.

"It is a big part of the game (on the Highveld), the ball travels a bit further," Hodge told reporters on Tuesday. "South Africa have traditionally been a very good kicking side, they put a lot of pressure on teams through contestable (kicks). "We will have to be smart in terms of how we counteract that and put pressure on them through our own kicking game. It will be a massive part of the match.

"It’s certainly exciting for a kicker to get a few extra bonus metres." There has been plenty of speculation this week whether Australia will utilise the boot more at Loftus Versfeld, moving away from how they traditionally play.

New coach Eddie Jones has little time to find the right formula ahead of the World Cup in France and may opt for horses for courses this time round, with a definite plan to counter the Boks. "One thing that Eddie has brought in is a lot of detail, he is one of the hardest workers I have come across," Hodge said. "He is meticulous in his preparation, both in the last two weeks of our camp and in this week leading up to the test."

Hodge has also praised Jones and his staff for creating a happy camp as Australia seek a first ever win in Pretoria at the seventh attempt. "Eddie is actually very funny. He gets the boys laughing quite a bit in camp and it is always good for the vibes when he cracks a joke in a team meetings," Hodge said.

"It’s been a pretty good environment to be part of, one where we are working hard but also having a bit of fun as well."

