Left Menu

Hot dog-eater Joey Chestnut wins July Fourth title with 62 franks

Reigning champion of the annual U.S. Fourth of July hot dog eating contest Joey Chestnut defended his title on Tuesday, clinching his 16th career win by scarfing down 62 franks in 10 minutes. She set the women's world record in 2020 with 48.5 hot dogs. The traditional 10-minute contest, a carnival-like spectacle broadcasted on ESPN, began in 1980 when the winning dog-eaters tied with nine franks.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 01:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 01:35 IST
Hot dog-eater Joey Chestnut wins July Fourth title with 62 franks

Reigning champion of the annual U.S. Fourth of July hot dog eating contest Joey Chestnut defended his title on Tuesday, clinching his 16th career win by scarfing down 62 franks in 10 minutes. A thunderstorm delay at the scene of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest at New York City's Coney Island did not seem to faze Chestnut, 39, who hails from Indiana.

The second place men's finisher, Geoff Esper of Oxford, Massachusetts, was far behind with 49 hot dogs consumed. Chestnut fell short of besting his world record - 76 hot dogs - which he achieved in 2021. But he said he planned to push his body to new limits in the future.

"Today things got in the way, but I'll be coming back," he told ESPN. Earlier in the day New York City native Miki Sudo won the women's competition for the ninth time by eating 39.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes. She set the women's world record in 2020 with 48.5 hot dogs.

The traditional 10-minute contest, a carnival-like spectacle broadcasted on ESPN, began in 1980 when the winning dog-eaters tied with nine franks. Chestnut, by comparison, typically eats nine hot dogs in less than a minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023