Left Menu

Soccer-Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Man United move

So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years. "I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what is right for me at this moment in my career." The 24-year-old made his Chelsea debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club. "I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together," Mount said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 01:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 01:39 IST
Soccer-Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Man United move

England midfielder Mason Mount has said farewell to Chelsea fans in a video posted on social media on Tuesday as he confirmed he is leaving the club, ahead of a reported move to Premier League rivals Manchester United. United have reached an agreement to sign Mount on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported on Thursday, in a move worth 55 million pounds ($69.93 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said.

"Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you but it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea," the player said in a video posted to Instagram. "I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what is right for me at this moment in my career." The 24-year-old made his Chelsea debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.

"I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together," Mount said. "Winning the Youth Cup, my player of the year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and, of course, the unforgettable night where we won the Champions League.

"I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from a young age. The managers I've worked under, the backroom staff, all of my team mates over the years who have become my brothers, and most importantly you guys." Last season the England international played 24 league games, scoring three goals and making two assists, but was hampered by a pelvic injury. ($1 = 0.7865 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023