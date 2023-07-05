Left Menu

Soccer-Striker Firmino joins Al-Ahli as a free agent after leaving Liverpool

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 03:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 03:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday. "I always played for big teams, now I'm in Al-Ahli," Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli's twitter account.

The 31-year-old will team up with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who also left the Premier League after three seasons with Chelsea. Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 and helped the team win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles.

The Brazil international bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during their last game of the season. Firmino joins a long list of high-profile players who have moved to the Saudi Pro league in recent weeks, with the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January.

