Left Menu

Soccer-Brazilian fans attack Corinthians midfielder Luan

Corinthians midfielder Luan was assaulted by fans in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, the Brazilian club said, describing the incident as a "cowardly" act of aggression. Nothing justifies the cowardly aggression suffered by the athlete." The club added it is offering all necessary support to the player, who posted an image on his Instagram account showing his blood-stained shorts.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 03:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 03:38 IST
Soccer-Brazilian fans attack Corinthians midfielder Luan

Corinthians midfielder Luan was assaulted by fans in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, the Brazilian club said, describing the incident as a "cowardly" act of aggression. Local media reported that the 30-year-old player suffered minor injuries after being dragged out of a motel by supporters who urged him to immediately terminate his contract with the club.

Luan joined Corinthians in 2020 and has made 80 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and making five assists. His contract expires at the end of this season. "Corinthians received with sadness and indignation the information that athlete Luan was assaulted by alleged fans in the early hours of this Tuesday morning," the club said in a statement.

"After another repugnant case of violence, Corinthians regrets the current moment of intolerance that dominates Brazilian soccer. Nothing justifies the cowardly aggression suffered by the athlete." The club added it is offering all necessary support to the player, who posted an image on his Instagram account showing his blood-stained shorts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
3
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
4
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023