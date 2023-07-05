Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Norris hopes to be top Brit at Silverstone

Lando Norris was the best of the Brits in Austria last weekend and the McLaren driver will be looking to repeat the feat in front of his home Formula One fans at Silverstone on Sunday. The 23-year-old ended up fourth at the Red Bull Ring with Mercedes' George Russell and seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh and eighth after penalties were applied.

Tennis-King Federer back in town as Alcaraz and Rybakina shine at Wimbledon

Wimbledon king Roger Federer returned to light up a rain-drenched second day at the grasscourt championships as the new prince of the hallowed lawns Carlos Alcaraz began his campaign to seize the crown on Tuesday. Retired Swiss great Federer ditched his racket for a classy cream blazer and a comfy seat as the eight-time Wimbledon champion graced the Royal Box and received possibly the longest ovation of his illustrious career.

Tennis-Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom

Not many sports events can turn to a knight of the realm to lift the gloom but Wimbledon's rainy Tuesday was saved by a virtuoso performance from Sir Andy Murray which had Centre Court cooing in pleasure. A classic battle of Britain it wasn't, as opponent Ryan Peniston failed to live up to the occasion, but Murray - who has revelled in National Treasure status since famously ending Britain's 77-year wait for a home men's singles champion in 2013 - played his part to perfection, winning 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Tennis-Jabeur turns on the style to see off Frech in Wimbledon opener

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur made a solid start to her bid to capture a maiden Grand Slam title as the world number six eased past unseeded Pole Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round. Tunisia's Jabeur has struggled to build momentum during an injury-hit season and her preparation for the grasscourt major was far from ideal with early losses in Berlin and Eastbourne, but the sixth seed showed her calibre against Frech.

Soccer-Brazilian fans attack Corinthians midfielder Luan

Corinthians midfielder Luan was assaulted by fans in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, the Brazilian club said, describing the incident as a "cowardly" act of aggression. Local media reported that the 30-year-old player suffered minor injuries after being dragged out of a motel by supporters who urged him to immediately terminate his contract with the club.

Soccer-Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving United

England striker Alessia Russo has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, the Women's Super League side said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who joined United in 2020 and made 59 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals, announced last month that she was leaving the club after her contract expired.

Tennis-Sabalenka races through against Udvardy

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made short work of Hungary's Panna Udvardy with a powerful 6-3 6-1 victory to reach the second round at a rainy Wimbledon on Tuesday. The Belarusian, unable to play last year because of Wimbledon's ban on Russians and Belarusians in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, charmed the crowd with some dazzling play.

Tennis-Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun

As he continues his quest for a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will once again pit his wits against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, with the sidelined Australian serving an advisory role in countryman Jordan Thompson's corner.

Defending champion Djokovic faces Thompson on Wednesday, and though the odds will be heavily stacked in the Serbian's favour, his 70th-ranked opponent has an ace up his sleeve, having consulted with Kyrgios ahead of the second-round clash.

Tennis-Without racket, Federer wows Centre Court

Retired Swiss great Roger Federer made a surprise appearance on his favourite stage to the delight of a packed Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Federer, whose 20 Grand Slam singles titles include a record eight at Wimbledon and who many regard as the greatest player of all time, retired last year at the age of 41.

Soccer-Drogba teams up with FIFPRO, ILO to educate African players about fake agents

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba says soccer players in Africa too often fall prey to fake agents peddling promises of fame and fortune. Through his foundation, Drogba has teamed up with global soccer players union FIFPRO and the International Labour Organisation to raise awareness about the risks.

