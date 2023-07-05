Indian rowing squad for 2023 Asian Games announced

Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh are among the names included in the Indian rowing team for the Asian Games 2023, set to be held in September-October this year in China, reported Olympics.com on Wednesday. The team was announced following the trials held at Army Rowing Node in Pune and Hyderabad between June 21 to July 2. The squad features a total of 33 names.

The national rowing contingent for the continental event will feature 20 men and 13 women. There will also be two substitutes each for both men's and women's teams. Arjun and Arvind Singh will participate in the men's lightweight double scull event while Jaswinder Singh, an Asian Rowing Championships 2022 bronze medalist will be competing in the men's coxless four and coxed eight event.

Bheem Singh, who also featured in Team India for the 2023 World Rowing Cup held in May, will also be competing in the same events. India's best performance at the continental-level event came at the 2010 edition in China, where the Indian rowers got one gold medal, three silvers and a bronze as well. At the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indian rowers got one gold and two bronze medals.

Indian rowing team for Asian Games 2023 Men: Balraj Panwar (single scull), Satnam Singh (double scull and quadruple scull), Parminder Singh (double scull and quadruple scull), Jakar Khan (quadruple scull), Sukhmeet Singh (quadruple scull), Arvind Singh (lightweight double scull), Arjun Lal Jat (lightweight double scull), Babu Lal Yadav (coxless pair), Lekh Ram (coxless pair), Jaswinder Singh (coxless four and coxed eight), Bheem Singh (coxless four and coxed eight), Punit Kumar (coxless four and coxed eight), Ashish (coxless four and coxed eight), Neeraj (coxed eight), Naresh Kalwaniya (coxed eight), Neetesh Kumar (coxed eight), Charanjeet Singh (coxed eight), DU Pande (coxed eight)

Substitutes: Ashish Goliyan (sweep), Kulwinder Singh (sculls) Women: Kiran (lightweight double scull), Anshika Bharti (lightweight double scull), Aswathi PB (coxless four and coxed eight), Mrunamayee Nilesh S (coxless four and coxed eight), Thangjam Priya Devi (coxless four and coxed eight), Rukmani (coxless four and coxed eight), Sonali Swain (coxed eight), Ritu Kaudi (coxed eight), Varsha KB (coxed eight), H Tendenthoi Devi (coxed eight), G Geetanjali (coxed eight)

Substitutes: Rose Mestica Meril A, Archa Aji. (ANI)

