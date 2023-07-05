PV Sindhu drops to No. 15 in BWF rankings; HS Prannoy remains top Indian shuttler

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu dropped three spots down in the latest BWF rankings. According to the most recent women's singles rankings, which were released on Tuesday, Sindhu has slipped to No. 15 in the world. The former No. 2 has witnessed a considerable decline in her ranking since the start of the year. She entered the 2023 season ranked seventh in the world but fell out of the top 10 in April.

In April 2017, the former world champion attained her career-high position of No. 2 in the world, as per Olympics.com. The 27-year-old, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, has battled with her form this season after returning from a protracted injury layoff.

PV Sindhu returned to action at the Malaysian Open and Indian Open this year and suffered first-round exits from both tournaments. Sindhu hasn't advanced past the second round in any of the other seven BWF World Tour events she's competed in so far this year, except the Madrid Masters where she reached the final and a top-four finish at the Malaysia Masters.

Sindhu's fellow Olympic medal-winner Saina Nehwal remained rooted to the 30th position in the women's singles, followed by Aakarshi Kashyap (42), Ashmita Chaliha (44) and Malvika Bansod (46). HS Prannoy, who won his first BWF World Tour title at the Malaysia Masters in May, continues to be India's top male singles player and is currently ranked eighth in the world. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth is currently ranked 20th, slightly behind Lakshya Sen.

In the men's doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained at No. 3, but Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly fell to No. 17 in the women's doubles division. Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy, at world No. 33, are the best-ranked Indian pair in mixed doubles. (ANI)

