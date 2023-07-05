Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Roberto Firmino signed for Al-Ahli to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia's lucrative Pro League. The Brazil striker left Liverpool at the end of last season after a trophy-filled eight-year spell, which saw him lift every major club title. Now, at the age of 31, he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league. ''I always played for big teams, now I am in Al-Ahli," Firmino said in a video posted on Twitter by the club to announce his signing on Tuesday. Al-Ahli, based in Jeddah, has already signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason. It is one of four teams that recently came under the ownership of the kingdom's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.

Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al-Nassr in January. Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool. Other titles included the Club World Cup and European Super Cup. With Brazil he won the Copa America in 2019. Al-Ahli did not say how long Firmino's contract would run for. AP SSC SSC

