One of the best things about football is that its popularity doesn’t depend on how well your local or national teams are doing. People are passionate about football regardless of these external conditions, but now and then, this loyalty pays off.

This is the case with Vietnam in 2023. While their population has been passionate about football for a while, it is finally paying off. Things are looking up for Vietnam’s national football teams like never before. So, if you’re an avid fan of Vietnam’s national football teams, show interest in the sport in the region, or plan to visit the place soon, here’s what you have to look forward to.

The first big news is that Vietnam’s women’s football team triumphed over Myanmar in a decisive 2-0 victory. This has earned the team an overnight celebrity status in Vietnam and beyond.

The goals were symbolically scored by the captain Huỳnh Như and young Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã.

This was a rematch of their Group A game, where Vietnam’s team also triumphed with a two-goal lead. The first time, however, the final score was 3-1.

Group A consisted of:

Vietnam

Myanmar

Philippines

Malaysia

Indonesia (which withdrew from the group)

The only defeat Vietnam’s team suffered in their group match against the team from the Philippines (1-2).

After the groups, Vietnam faced Cambodia, which they beat with a massive 4-0.

This means they’ll become the first Vietnamese team in the World Cup. Not only is this a huge step for the team but for the entirety of the country, as well.

So, whether you’re just a fan or an aspiring football player from Vietnam, this is more than a reason to rejoice.

The last news regarding this tournament is that the team has faced off against Germany (the favorite to win the whole cup) and lost 2-1 in a relatively close match. Sure, some argue that this was a tune-up fight for Germany, but the performance from Vietnam was still impressive from a team playing on this level of competition for the first time in history.

Either way, it was a great performance for Vietnam, which stood its own, especially for Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã, who scored a historic goal. Based on this performance, as well as one against Myanmar, it’s clear that the team can rely on the young forward to perform well under pressure.

Unfortunately, not all is sunshine and roses for Vietnamese women’s football. Vietnam’s women’s team U-17 lost 4-0 to Japan, the Group leader and one of the favorites to win the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

The next big news is related to the men’s team and could result from an incoming FIFA reform.

So far, the male team has struggled to make the world stage; however, this might soon change. There’s a proposition in motion that FIFA World Cup gets expanded to 48 sides starting in 2026.

This would drastically increase the odds of Vietnam’s team making it to the World Cup, but it could have much deeper ramifications for the future of this sport in Vietnam. According to the head coach of the Men’s national football team of Vietnam, Philippe Troussier, this could instigate a massive expansion in the country’s football infrastructure.

Younger people are already interested in football, which means that Vietnam doesn’t lack talent. What they lack are fields, stadiums, and equipment. Well, if there’s a chance that the team might qualify, the chances of attracting investors and even securing government projects will significantly increase.

As we’ve already mentioned, everyone in Vietnam loves football. While Vietnamese love reading stories about Luka Modrić and Real Madrid, it would be more engaging for readers to encounter stories about their national teams. Women did it, and in the near future, Vietnam’s national men’s team may repeat this feat.

This could affect the entire region since Indonesia was the last country from the region to qualify for the World Cup, and even this was in 1938. It’s also worth mentioning that they went as Dutch East Indies, not Indonesia.

