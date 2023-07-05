Left Menu

Cricket-Root appeals for calm, predicts Bairstow backlash in Leeds

England batter Joe Root has appealed for calm in the wake of Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's but said he expects fireworks from his fellow Yorkshireman in the third Ashes test against Australia beginning on Thursday. "It shouldn't ever go beyond that." Root expected wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow would be fired up for the third test.

Reuters | Leeds | Updated: 05-07-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 10:19 IST
Cricket-Root appeals for calm, predicts Bairstow backlash in Leeds
Joe Root. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England batter Joe Root has appealed for calm in the wake of Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's but said he expects fireworks from his fellow Yorkshireman in the third Ashes test against Australia beginning on Thursday. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps after Bairstow had left his crease at the end of an over on the final day of the second test, which Australia won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

The atmosphere at the ground quickly turned hostile towards Australia's players after the dismissal, which is legal but perceived by many as against the spirit of the game. Pat Cummins' side were also were also verbally abused by MCC members at Lord's, and Root said there was a line that should not be crossed.

"Support England," he said. "I think that's the most important thing, that you come in to support your nation, doesn't need to go beyond that. "It shouldn't ever go beyond that."

Root expected wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow would be fired up for the third test. "Jonny thrives off things like this," Root said.

"I'm sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. I think it is set up nicely for him, but you have still got to go and do it." "I don't think he took it great. I don't think anyone would they?

"He felt a bit hard done by. I don't think anyone will be leaving their crease (this week)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023