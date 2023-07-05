Left Menu

Switzerland's 16-year-old Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women's World Cup

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 05-07-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 11:14 IST
Switzerland's 16-year-old Iman Beney ruptures ACL in training, will miss Women's World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

One day after being selected for the Women's World Cup, Switzerland's 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney suffered a severe knee injury in training and will miss the tournament, the Swiss soccer federation said.

Beney became the latest high-profile player to rupture her ACL on Tuesday, an injury that has already sidelined several stars in women's soccer. The Swiss federation said she was injured in a tackle during the final training session before Wednesday's warmup game against Morocco, another team in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Beney, a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, had impressed Friday on her international debut in a 3-3 draw against Zambia, which is also going to the World Cup.

Switzerland coach Inka Grings called up 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Amira Arfaoui to replace Beney, the federation said.

Switzerland is in Group A at the World Cup along with Philippines, Norway and New Zealand. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023