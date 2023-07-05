Left Menu

Soccer-It's all in the details for Japan's World Cup-bound Shimizu

Japan defender Risa Shimizu is hoping that by focusing on every tiny detail of the game, the Nadeshiko can erase the memory of their disappointing 2019 campaign and make a mark at the Women's World Cup in July and August. Shimizu started all of her country's matches in France four years ago, where Japan came second in their group and bowed out in the round of 16 after a 2-1 loss to eventual finalists the Netherlands.

Japan defender Risa Shimizu is hoping that by focusing on every tiny detail of the game, the Nadeshiko can erase the memory of their disappointing 2019 campaign and make a mark at the Women's World Cup in July and August.

Shimizu started all of her country's matches in France four years ago, where Japan came second in their group and bowed out in the round of 16 after a 2-1 loss to eventual finalists the Netherlands. That was a disappointing return for a country which had beaten the United States to win the World Cup in 2011 and lost in the final to the Americans four years later.

"It was really frustrating in 2019, so this time I feel that I have to do better," the 27-year-old told Reuters at the pre-tournament training camp in Chiba. "For the World Cup I think from now on we need to bring ourselves to perfection, and really pay attention to the details."

Shimizu, who plays her club football for West Ham United in England, is known for her work-rate, over-lapping runs down the flanks and pinpoint crosses. Strong technical skills have always been a strength of Japanese women's football but Shimizu feels the Nadeshiko need to drill down even further to prepare for the World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

"Today we practiced throw-ins," she added. "We want to focus on such actions and make it perfect so that we can go to the World Cup as a competitive team." Midfielder Hina Sugita, who plays for Portland Thorns in the United States, was another ever-present in the 2019 campaign and believes Japan will be competitive if everyone is at the top of their game.

"I want nothing more than to win our games and advance to the next stage," she said. "It's not going to be easy to win, so everyone needs to put on their best performance, and I will also do my best towards the victory."

Japan have been drawn with Spain, Costa Rica and Zambia in opening round Group C. 

