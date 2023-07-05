Left Menu

Wimbledon Day 2: 34 men's singles matches cancelled due to rain

As of 5.15pm BST, these 22 men's singles matches scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled

Wimbledon Day 2: 34 men's singles matches cancelled due to rain
Representative Image. (Photo- Wimbledon Twitter).
Multiple matches got cancelled at the ongoing Wimbledon competition in London on Tuesday after a lingering spell of light rain, reported ATP. As of 5.15 pm BST, these 22 men's singles matches scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled:

-Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Arthur Fery -Alexander Zverev[19] vs Gijs Brouwer

-Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Yosuke Watanuki -Adrian Mannanarino vs Alexander Shevchenko

-Frances Tiafoe [10] vs Yibing Wu -Sho Shimabukuro vs Grigor Dimitrov [21]

-Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Ofner -Ilya Ivashka vs Federico Coria

-Dominic Stricker vs Alexei Popyrin -Francisco Cerundolo [18] vs Nuno Borges

-Shintaro Mochizuki (vs Tommy Paul [16] -Milos Raonic vs Dennis Novak

-Kimmer Coppejans vs Alex De Minaur [15] -Alejandro Daviddovich Fokina [31] vs Arthur Fils

-Marco Cecchinato vs Nicolas Jarry [25] -Matteo Arnaldi vs Roberto Carballes Baena

-Jiri Vesely vs Sebastian Korda [22] -Jason Kubler vs Ugo Humbert

-Christopher Eubanks vs Thiago Monteiro -Lloyd Harris vs Gregoire Barrere

-Maxime Cressy vs Laslo Djere -Zhizhen Zhang vs Botic Van de Zandschulp

At 5.50 pm, these additional matches were cancelled: -Dominic Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas [5]

-George Loffhagen vs Holger Rune [6] -Yannick Hanfmann vs Taylor Fritz [9]

-Matteo Berrettini (13) vs Lorenzo Sonego (14) -Denis Shapovalov [26] vs Radu Albot (90)

-Marcos Giron vs Hugo Dellien -Benjamin Bonzi vs Harold Mayot

-Christopher O'Connell vs Hamad Medjedovic -Roman Safiullin vs Roberto Bautista [20]

-Ben Shelton [32] vs Taro Daniel (JPN) -Borna Coric [13] vs Guido Pella (ARG)

-Marton Fucsovics vs Tallon Griekspoor [28] Rain forced the suspension of some matches that had already begun. In their 10th ATP Head2Head meeting, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas were up 6-3, 3-4 on Court 2 when the rain hit south-west London. Early on, Matteo Berrettini is also trailing Lorenzo Sonego, who currently has a 7-6(5) advantage on Court 12.

As he faces Taro Daniel in his Wimbledon debut, Ben Shelton is in a dominating position. The play was interrupted with the American leading the Japanese 6-4, 4-2. Holger Rune, another rising star on the ATP Tour, has a 7-6(4) advantage over domestic wild card George Loffhagen. Wednesday's action will feature stars like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Thiem and Tsitsipas among many in action. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

