Wimbledon Day 2: 34 men's singles matches cancelled due to rain

Multiple matches got cancelled at the ongoing Wimbledon competition in London on Tuesday after a lingering spell of light rain, reported ATP. As of 5.15 pm BST, these 22 men's singles matches scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled:

-Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Arthur Fery -Alexander Zverev[19] vs Gijs Brouwer

-Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Yosuke Watanuki -Adrian Mannanarino vs Alexander Shevchenko

-Frances Tiafoe [10] vs Yibing Wu -Sho Shimabukuro vs Grigor Dimitrov [21]

-Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Ofner -Ilya Ivashka vs Federico Coria

-Dominic Stricker vs Alexei Popyrin -Francisco Cerundolo [18] vs Nuno Borges

-Shintaro Mochizuki (vs Tommy Paul [16] -Milos Raonic vs Dennis Novak

-Kimmer Coppejans vs Alex De Minaur [15] -Alejandro Daviddovich Fokina [31] vs Arthur Fils

-Marco Cecchinato vs Nicolas Jarry [25] -Matteo Arnaldi vs Roberto Carballes Baena

-Jiri Vesely vs Sebastian Korda [22] -Jason Kubler vs Ugo Humbert

-Christopher Eubanks vs Thiago Monteiro -Lloyd Harris vs Gregoire Barrere

-Maxime Cressy vs Laslo Djere -Zhizhen Zhang vs Botic Van de Zandschulp

At 5.50 pm, these additional matches were cancelled: -Dominic Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas [5]

-George Loffhagen vs Holger Rune [6] -Yannick Hanfmann vs Taylor Fritz [9]

-Matteo Berrettini (13) vs Lorenzo Sonego (14) -Denis Shapovalov [26] vs Radu Albot (90)

-Marcos Giron vs Hugo Dellien -Benjamin Bonzi vs Harold Mayot

-Christopher O'Connell vs Hamad Medjedovic -Roman Safiullin vs Roberto Bautista [20]

-Ben Shelton [32] vs Taro Daniel (JPN) -Borna Coric [13] vs Guido Pella (ARG)

-Marton Fucsovics vs Tallon Griekspoor [28] Rain forced the suspension of some matches that had already begun. In their 10th ATP Head2Head meeting, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas were up 6-3, 3-4 on Court 2 when the rain hit south-west London. Early on, Matteo Berrettini is also trailing Lorenzo Sonego, who currently has a 7-6(5) advantage on Court 12.

As he faces Taro Daniel in his Wimbledon debut, Ben Shelton is in a dominating position. The play was interrupted with the American leading the Japanese 6-4, 4-2. Holger Rune, another rising star on the ATP Tour, has a 7-6(4) advantage over domestic wild card George Loffhagen. Wednesday's action will feature stars like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Thiem and Tsitsipas among many in action.

