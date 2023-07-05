Sports News Roundup: Soccer-South Korea call up US-born teenager Phair for Women's World Cup; Soccer-Forest Green's Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men's team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-South Korea call up US-born teenager Phair for Women's World Cup

South Korea coach Colin Bell said it was his duty to protect 16-year-old Casey Phair from the glare of publicity after including the United States-born striker in his 23-player squad for the Women's World Cup. Phair, who has an American father and South Korean mother, made the cut for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand when the squad was announced on Wednesday, becoming the first player of mixed heritage to be selected for a Korean World Cup squad.

Soccer-Forest Green's Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men's team

Fourth-tier side Forest Green Rovers appointed Hannah Dingley as caretaker head coach on Tuesday following Duncan Ferguson's exit, making her the first woman to manage a men's professional team in England. Forest Green, who were relegated from League One last season, said earlier on Tuesday that Ferguson had left his role after six months in charge.

Soccer-Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth World Cup on home soil

The thought of playing in front of huge crowds at a home World Cup is surreal for Australia's Clare Polkinghorne, having toiled in the days when women's soccer rarely made local newspapers. Australia's most capped player with 156 appearances, the centre back is set to continue a World Cup journey that began in China in 2007 when the 'Matildas' claimed their first ever win at the global tournament with a 4-1 rout of Ghana.

Tennis-King Federer back in town as Alcaraz and Rybakina shine at Wimbledon

Wimbledon king Roger Federer returned to light up a rain-drenched second day at the grasscourt championships as the new prince of the hallowed lawns Carlos Alcaraz began his campaign to seize the crown on Tuesday. Retired Swiss great Federer ditched his racket for a classy cream blazer and a comfy seat as the eight-time Wimbledon champion graced the Royal Box and received possibly the longest ovation of his illustrious career.

Tennis-Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom

Not many sports events can turn to a knight of the realm to lift the gloom but Wimbledon's rainy Tuesday was saved by a virtuoso performance from Sir Andy Murray which had Centre Court cooing in pleasure. A classic battle of Britain it wasn't, as opponent Ryan Peniston failed to live up to the occasion, but Murray - who has revelled in National Treasure status since famously ending Britain's 77-year wait for a home men's singles champion in 2013 - played his part to perfection, winning 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Soccer-Arsenal agree deal for West Ham midfielder Rice - reports

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in a deal worth over 100 million pounds ($127 million), British media reported. The 24-year-old England international had received permission to undergo a medical this week ahead of his move across London, the Guardian said.

Tennis-Sabalenka races through against Udvardy

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made short work of Hungary's Panna Udvardy with a powerful 6-3 6-1 victory to reach the second round at a rainy Wimbledon on Tuesday. The Belarusian, unable to play last year because of Wimbledon's ban on Russians and Belarusians in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, charmed the crowd with some dazzling play.

Tennis-Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun

As he continues his quest for a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will once again pit his wits against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, with the sidelined Australian serving an advisory role in countryman Jordan Thompson's corner.

Defending champion Djokovic faces Thompson on Wednesday, and though the odds will be heavily stacked in the Serbian's favour, his 70th-ranked opponent has an ace up his sleeve, having consulted with Kyrgios ahead of the second-round clash.

MLB roundup: Mariners' Logan Gilbert shuts out Giants

Logan Gilbert pitched Seattle's first complete-game shutout in almost four years, Mike Ford and AJ Pollock supported the right-hander with home runs and the visiting Mariners made it two in a row over the San Francisco Giants with a 6-0 victory on Tuesday. Gilbert (6-5) needed just 105 pitches to blank the Giants on five hits without walking a batter. He struck out seven while becoming the first Mariner to throw a nine-inning shutout since Yusei Kikuchi accomplished the feat on Aug. 18, 2019.

Golf-Garcia to miss first British Open in 25 years

Sergio Garcia will miss the British Open for the first time since 1997 after coming up short in a qualifying event on Tuesday. The 2017 Masters champion, who plays on the LIV Golf circuit, was competing for one of five remaining spots at a 36-hole event at West Lancashire Golf Club. The 2017 Masters champion finished tied for sixth, missing out by three shots.

