Brazilian midfielder Luan attacked by Corinthians fans at a party

Midfielder Luan was attacked by angry fans in Sao Paulo, Brazilian soccer club Corinthians said.

Local media reported the 30-year-old Luan, an Olympic gold medallist with Brazil in 2016, sustained minor injuries after he was assaulted at a party he threw for about 10 guests in a hotel.

''Corinthians received with sadness and indignation the information that our athlete Luan was assaulted by alleged fans in the early hours of this Tuesday morning,'' the club said in a statement.

''After another repugnant case of violence, Corinthians regrets the current moment of intolerance that dominates Brazilian soccer. Nothing justifies the cowardly aggression suffered by the athlete.'' Luan, once regarded as one of the best players in South America, joined Corinthians in 2020 but has not delivered for the Sao Paulo-based club. His contract is due to end in six months and many fans want him to leave. He hasn't played regularly for the past two years.

He has not made any public comments about the incident and has not filed a complaint with local police.

Luan has played 80 matches for Corinthians and scored 11 goals for the club, which was eliminated at the Copa Libertadores group stage for the second time in its history and is struggling in the lower end of the Brazilian league after 13 matches.

