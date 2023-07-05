Soccer-PSG sack Galtier despite Ligue 1 title win

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain parted ways with manager Christophe Galtier on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a tumultuous campaign under the Frenchman who had a year left on his contract.

Galtier had signed a two-year deal when he arrived at the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2022-23 season but despite guiding PSG to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title, their failure in the Champions League came back to haunt him.

