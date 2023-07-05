PM Modi hails football team's SAFF Championship win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Indian football team for winning the SAFF Championships title and said their remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of the players, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout and clinch the SAFF Championships title for the ninth time in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

''India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the SAFF Championship 2023! Congrats to our players,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''The Indian Team's remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons,'' he said.

After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline remained 4-4 and the sudden death rule was applied.

Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving Sandhu saved Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah's shot to the wild celebration of the home fans and at the India dugout.

