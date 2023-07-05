Left Menu

Rugby-Boks forced into change at prop for Australia test

Former Junior Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp has been drafted into the squad for Saturday's game in Pretoria. "It’s never ideal to lose a player to injury days before an important test match, but unfortunately it’s part of the game,” Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:05 IST
Rugby-Boks forced into change at prop for Australia test
Representative Image

Prop Steven Kitshoff has been brought into the starting line-up for South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria after Ox Nche picked up a pectoral muscle injury, officials said on Wednesday. Kitshoff was supposed to be on his way to New Zealand as part of an advanced party of players ahead of the Springboks’ second fixture in Auckland in July 15, but has been held back.

Nche has been ruled out of the remainder of the southern hemisphere competition and will work on his fitness ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France starting in September. Former Junior Springbok prop Gerhard Steenekamp has been drafted into the squad for Saturday's game in Pretoria.

"It’s never ideal to lose a player to injury days before an important test match, but unfortunately it’s part of the game,” Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said. "We are particularly sad for Ox because he’s been working very hard in the last few months and making a great contribution on and off the field."

South Africa team: 15 – Willie le Roux, 14 – Canan Moodie, 13 – Lukhanyo Am, 12 – Andre Esterhuizen, 11 – Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 – Manie Libbok, 9 – Cobus Reinach, 8 – Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 – Marco van Staden, 5 – Marvin Orie, 4 – Jean Kleyn, 3 – Frans Malherbe, 2 – Bongi Mbonambi, 1 – Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16 – Joseph Dweba, 17 – Thomas du Toit, 18 – Vincent Koch, 19 – RG Snyman, 20 – Evan Roos, 21 – Deon Fourie, 22 – Grant Williams, 23 – Damian Willemse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023