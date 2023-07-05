Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the 10th race of the 22-round season: Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)

2022 pole position: Carlos Sainz (Spain) Ferrari one minute 40.983 seconds. 2022 race winner: Sainz

Race lap record: Max Verstappen (Netherlands), Red Bull, 2020: One minute, 27.097 seconds. Start time: 1400 GMT (1500 local)

BRITAIN Sunday's race will be the 74th British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix a record eight times. He shares the F1 record with Michael Schumacher (eight at the French Grand Prix). He has also been on pole seven times at Silverstone and on the podium 12 times. No driver has been on the podium more at a home race.

Mercedes have won eight of the last 10 British Grands Prix. Every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000.

Three current drivers have won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021), Fernando Alonso (2006, 2011) and Sainz (2022). Verstappen won the 70th anniversary race at the circuit in 2020, the first time Silverstone hosted two races in a single season.

The British Grand Prix, with Italy, is one of two ever-present races on the calendar since 1950. This year's race will be the 57th British GP at Silverstone. Ferrari have won the British GP 18 times.

WINS Verstappen now has 42 wins from 172 starts, one more than the career haul of Brazil's late triple world champion Ayrton Senna, and is fifth on the all-time list. Alain Prost, with 51, is next in his sights.

Red Bull have won all nine races so far this season (seven for Verstappen) and four with a one-two finish. Hamilton has a record 103 career victories from 319 starts but has not won since Saudi Arabia in December 2021.

Aston Martin's Alonso has 32 wins, most recently in his home Spanish Grand Prix in 2013 with Ferrari, from a record 364 starts. If Ferrari do not win, they will have gone a year since their last success in Austria with Leclerc on July 10, 2022.

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 103 career poles.

Red Bull have been on pole in eight of the season's races, with Leclerc taking the top slot in Azerbaijan. Verstappen has six poles for 2023 and the last four in a row. PODIUM

Five teams and seven drivers have made a podium appearance this season - Red Bull, Alpine, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari. Verstappen has yet to finish outside the top two. Leclerc's second place at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring last Sunday was Ferrari's 800th podium finish in Formula One.

POINTS Verstappen leads Perez by 81 points, the equivalent of more than three race wins.

FASTEST LAPS Five different drivers have taken fastest laps this season - Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou, Verstappen (4), Perez (2) and Mercedes' George Russell and Hamilton.

MILESTONE Red Bull are chasing their 11th win in a row to equal McLaren's record set in 1988 with Senna and Prost.

Williams are celebrating their 800th grand prix even though it will now be Hungary rather than Silverstone because of the cancellation of Imola in May.

