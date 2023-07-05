TAAI convention to kick off in Sri Lanka on July 6

Over 500 delegates, including tourism and hospitality industry experts, tour operators and other key stakeholders from India and Sri Lanka are set to gather in Colombo for a four-day grand convention that begins on Thursday. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the 67th convention of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI). The convention is scheduled to begin on July 6 and conclude on July 9. The inaugural function will take place on Thursday evening at the historic BMICH (Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall) in the Sri Lankan capital. It will also include colourful cultural performances by a troupe of artists. ''The President of Sri Lanka will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of our 67th annual convention. He will also deliver an address to delegates,'' TAAI president Jyoti Mayal said. On the second day of the Indian Travel Congress 2023, Sri Lankan Prime Minster Dinesh Gunawardena will grace an event to be held as part of the convention in Colombo, she said. High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagley shall also grace the inaugural ceremony, and address the delegates, the TAAI said. Established in 1951, the TAAI is one of the oldest travel-related associations in India. Its last convention was held in Singapore in 2022. The TAAI convention is being held with the support of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and the Sri Lankan Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO), Mayal said. TAAI officials said it is one of the major large-scale events in the tourism sector to take place in Sri Lanka after the COVID-19 pandemic and post the economic and political crisis in the island nation in 2022. ''Our 2022 convention was planned to be hosted in Sri Lanka only, but due to the crisis there last year, it couldn't happen, so we did it in Singapore aboard a cruise. With Sri Lanka playing host to this grand event after the turmoil it went through last year following the economic crisis, shows the island nation is ready to welcome visitors again,'' Mayal told PTI. ''And, we are delighted to hold the convention in Sri Lanka with which India shares a deep historical and cultural connect,'' she said. The theme of the convention this year is 'Transcending Borders, Transforming Lives' and the event taking place in Sri Lanka will offer a great opportunity to understand the nuances of the travel industry and discover the beautiful country, a TAAI official said. ''The focus of the convention this year is completely futuristic. The pandemic was tragic and truly devastating. But, after the recovery made in the sector on the growing confidence of travellers, who seek to put the pandemic memories behind, the time is now right for us to move forward,'' Mayal said. With a membership base of over 2,700 leading Indian companies involved actively with tourism, the TAAI works closely with the Indian Ministry of Tourism and state tourism boards of the country, according to the association. Top officials from some of the leading luxury hotel groups, airlines and travel firms among others are scheduled to take part in the convention, TAAI officials said. India's former tourism secretary Arvind Singh is also slated to be among the speakers at the event.

The business sessions lined up for the convention will focus on topics like 'India Tourism Vision 2047: A Transformed Landscape of Experiences and Connections', 'The Boundless Potential of the Skies', 'Differentiating Travel - Perspectives from Industry Experts', and 'Transcending Borders - Strengthening International Relations for a Transformed World' among others. On the final day of the convention, there will be a special address by Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism and Lands, Sri Lanka, the TAAI said. ''Our convention will serve as a conduit for fostering stronger bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka. Such interaction is vital in harnessing the growth of inbound and outbound travel from India and channelling it towards destinations that offer new, exciting experiences,'' said TAAI vice-president Jay Bhatia. Mayal said the Indian market will undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after markets globally, given the immense potential for outbound travel.

''As we all prepare to gather in Colombo, let us seize this opportunity to explore these trends, share our insights, and work together to shape a future where travel transcends borders and truly transforms lives,'' she added.

