Soccer-Man Utd sign Mount from Chelsea on five-year deal

Manchester United have signed midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old England player, who came through Chelsea's academy and had a year left on his deal, has been signed by United for 55 million pounds ($69.88 million) plus five million in add-ons, according to reports in British media. "It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," Mount said in a statement.

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies. "Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here."

Mount made his debut in 2017, scoring 33 goals and registering 37 assists in 194 appearances in all competitions at Stamford Bridge while helping Chelsea clinch the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles. "I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United," Mount added.

He would be Erik ten Hag's first signing of the close season as the Dutch manager seeks to strengthen his squad before United's return to the Champions League. "Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad," United football director John Murtough said.

"We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford. "We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond."

Mount on Tuesday bid farewell

to Chelsea fans in a video after months of speculation of his widely reported move to rivals United. A pelvic injury hampered his last season as he played 24 Premier League games, netting three times with two assists.

Mount joins the growing list of players to leave Chelsea this window after the exits of Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy — three of whom joined Saudi Pro League clubs — while Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic signed with rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively. ($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)