Athletics-Britain's Wightman won't defend 1,500m world title due to injury

The 28-year-old was a surprise winner in Eugene, Oregon last year when he beat Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap, with his father Geoff Wightman calling him home as the stadium announcer. Wightman fractured his foot while training in South Africa and said he had "run out of time" to return to full fitness for the worlds, scheduled for Aug. 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Jake Wightman Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jake Wightman will not defend his 1,500m title at next month's world championships due to a foot injury sustained during a training camp earlier this year, the Briton said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was a surprise winner in Eugene, Oregon last year when he beat Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap, with his father Geoff Wightman calling him home as the stadium announcer.

Wightman fractured his foot while training in South Africa and said he had "run out of time" to return to full fitness for the worlds, scheduled for Aug. 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary. "As a result of my injury I sustained in February, I've had to deal with several more setbacks as I prepared to race this summer," Wightman wrote on Instagram.

"This means I'm sadly going to be unable to compete at Worlds which has been really gutting to come to terms with." Wightman also won the 1,500m bronze at the Commonwealth Games and 800m silver at the European Championships.

He has not raced this season but was guaranteed a place at the world championships as defending champion but decided not to run, choosing to focus on next year's Olympic Games in Paris. "My focus has to be on getting my body rested and ready for 2024, to ensure I'll be back performing at my best," Wightman added.

"There are some risks I could've taken to be on that Budapest start line, however the potential to jeopardise my Olympic year makes this the obvious decision. "I'm currently taking some down time before starting my rehab, ready to be back running safely and pain free by the end of August."

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

