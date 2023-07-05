Leicester City fined for UK anti-competitive arrangement with JD Sports

Britain's competition regulator fined Leicester City on Wednesday after it found that the football club and retailer JD Sports colluded to restrict competition in the sales of Leicester City-branded clothing, including replica shirts.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the club would be fined up to 880,000 pounds.

"This follows admissions by Leicester City FC and JD Sports that they broke competition law by entering into an arrangement which limited competition in the sales of Leicester City-branded clothing, including replica kit, in the UK," the regulator said.

