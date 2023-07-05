Left Menu

Cricket-England rest Anderson, Tongue for third Ashes test, Moeen and Wood included

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:05 IST
England have made three changes for the third Ashes test against Australia which begins in Headingley on Thursday with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side as the hosts look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the series.

Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder which requires surgery.

ENGLAND SQUAD: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

