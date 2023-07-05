Left Menu

Serie A champion Napoli to kick off title defense at newly-promoted Frosinone

PTI | Milan | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:38 IST
Serie A champion Napoli will kick off its title defense at newly-promoted Frosinone.

That will mark Rudi Garcia's first match as Napoli coach after he replaced Luciano Spalletti at the end of last season.

The upcoming Serie A schedule was announced Wednesday. Runner-up Lazio visits Lecce on the opening weekend, while Inter Milan hosts Monza and AC Milan visits Bologna. Juventus also plays at Udinese.

The season starts the weekend of Aug. 19 and the final day will be on May 26. In a break with tradition there will be no pause over the Christmas period, with matches played on Dec. 23 and 30.

There will also be only one midweek round, on Sept. 27, and four international breaks.

The first matches between the top teams come in the third round when Napoli hosts Lazio and AC Milan visits Roma. That weekend also sees Inter host fierce rival Fiorentina.

The first derby match between the Milan teams takes place the following weekend, Sept. 17, with Lazio also encountering back-to-back difficult matches as it visits Juventus.

The first Rome derby — between Roma and Lazio — will be the weekend of Nov. 12.

The final round sees Napoli host Lecce, Lazio at home to Sassuolo, Inter at Hellas Verona, Milan playing Salernitana and Juventus against Monza.

