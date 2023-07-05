HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1239 PLAY BEGINS ON CENTRE COURT, COURT ONE

The Centre Court and Court One clashes featuring Russians Daria Kasatkina and Daniil Medvedev have begun. Both players take on Britons, with 11th seed Kasatkina up against Jodie Burrage and third-seeded Medvedev facing Arthur Fery. Play is expected to resume soon on outside courts, with the rain having cleared up.

1210 PLAY SUSPENDED Play has been suspended on all outside courts at Wimbledon due to rain. The start of the Court One match between Fery and Medvedev has also been delayed.

1135 PLAY UNDERWAY The covers finally came off on the outer courts as play got underway under bright sunshine.

Estonian former world number two Anett Kontaveit, who is retiring at the end of the tournament at the age of 27, is in action against Lucrezia Stefanini. 1100 FEDERER REMEMBERS TO BRING HIS MEMBERSHIP CARD

Months after he was turned away from the gates at the All England Club by a security guard for not carrying his membership card, Federer made sure he was armed with his credentials this time. Federer, who has won Wimbledon a record eight times, sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Tuesday.

1005 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS DUE TO RAIN Light rain forced organisers to push the start of play on the outdoor courts to 1030. Britain's Met Office has predicted scattered showers across southeast England on Wednesday.

Organisers are playing catch-up after 69 matches on the outside courts were cancelled on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

