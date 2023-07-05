HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1300 PLAY RESUMES AFTER RAIN DELAY

Play is underway again on some outside courts following a brief suspension due to rain. 1239 PLAY BEGINS ON CENTRE COURT, COURT ONE

The Centre Court and Court One clashes featuring Russians Daria Kasatkina and Daniil Medvedev got under way. Both players take on Britons, with 11th seed Kasatkina up against Jodie Burrage and third-seeded Medvedev facing Arthur Fery. READ MORE

Beckham on Centre Court as sun comes out at Wimbledon

Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun Order of play on Wednesday

King Federer back in town as Alcaraz and Rybakina shine at Wimbledon Jabeur says now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in the sport

Sabalenka races through against Udvardy Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom

Without racket, Federer wows Centre Court Alcaraz 'jealous' after Federer misses his victory

Federer watching made me nervous, Rybakina says 1210 PLAY SUSPENDED

Play has been suspended on all outside courts at Wimbledon due to rain. The start of the Court One match between Fery and Medvedev has also been delayed. 1135 PLAY UNDERWAY

The covers finally came off on the outer courts as play got underway under bright sunshine. Estonian former world number two Anett Kontaveit, who is retiring at the end of the tournament at the age of 27, is in action against Lucrezia Stefanini.

1100 FEDERER REMEMBERS TO BRING HIS MEMBERSHIP CARD Months after he was turned away from the gates at the All England Club by a security guard for not carrying his membership card, Federer made sure he was armed with his credentials this time.

Federer, who has won Wimbledon a record eight times, sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Tuesday. 1005 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS DUE TO RAIN

Light rain forced organisers to push the start of play on the outdoor courts to 1030. Britain's Met Office has predicted scattered showers across southeast England on Wednesday. Organisers are playing catch-up after 69 matches on the outside courts were cancelled on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)