Tennis-Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon

Protesters briefly interrupted play on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday, releasing orange glitter on Court 18 during a men's singles match. Two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran on to the court and sprinkled the substance before one sat cross-legged on the turf.

Security staff quickly removed the individual who did not resist. Ground staff swept the glitter off the court and there appeared to be no damage. Security had been beefed up for the grasscourt Grand Slam, one of the jewels of the British sporting summer, after a spate of protests at high-level events in Britain.

The environmental group disrupted the second Ashes cricket test at Lord's last week, attempting to spread orange powder on the wicket. They also intervened in this year's Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield where they smeared orange powder over a table.

This year's Grand National horse race was also disrupted after animal rights activists attached themselves to fences.

