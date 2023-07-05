Motor racing-F1 set for a Saturday start and record 24 races in 2024

Formula One will have a record 24 grands prix in 2024 with China returning to the calendar after five years out and the season starting with races on successive Saturdays in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to accommodate Ramadan.

The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka moves from September to an April 7 slot on the calendar published on Wednesday, with Australia's race in Melbourne on March 24 and China's Shanghai round on April 21. Azerbaijan moves from April to Sept. 15, the weekend before Singapore, while Qatar and Abu Dhabi are now on successive weekends as the sport seeks to join up races in the same geographical region for sustainability and logistical reasons.

The season starts at Bahrain's Sakhir on March 2 and ends in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8. "There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula One and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

This year was scheduled originally to have 24 races, with Las Vegas making its debut, but China and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and severe flooding.

