Motor racing-F1 set for a Saturday start and record 24 races in 2024

Formula One will have a record 24 grands prix in 2024 with China back on the calendar after a five year absence and the season starting with races on successive Saturdays in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to accommodate Ramadan. The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka moves from September to an April 7 slot on the calendar published on Wednesday, with Australia's race in Melbourne on March 24 and China's Shanghai round on April 21.

Azerbaijan moves from April to Sept. 15, the weekend before Singapore, while Qatar and Abu Dhabi are now on successive weekends as the sport seeks a better flow of races within geographical regions for sustainability and logistical reasons. "We want to make the global spectacle of Formula One more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and more manageable for the travelling staff," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The season starts at Bahrain's Sakhir on March 2 and ends in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8. "There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula One and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

This year was scheduled originally to have 24 races, with Las Vegas making its debut, but China and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and severe flooding. Saudi Arabia's night race in Jeddah has been held on a Sunday in its three editions to date but Ramadan is due to start on March 10 next year.

China last held a race in 2019, before the pandemic hit. There are still two standalone North American rounds with Miami on May 5 and Canada on June 9, with organisers resisting pairing the two.

Spain, Austria and Britain will form a triple-header of races from June 23 to July 7. There is a four week gap after Singapore and then two triple-headers to end the season with Austin-Mexico-Brazil and Las Vegas-Qatar-Abu Dhabi.

Pre-season testing is set for Bahrain in late February. Calendar:

March 2 - Bahrain (Sakhir) March 9 - Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

March 24 - Australia (Melbourne) April 7 - Japan (Suzuka)

April 21 - China (Shanghai) May 5 - Miami

May 19 - Emilia Romagna (Imola) May 26 - Monaco

June 9 - Canada (Montreal) June 23 - Spain (Barcelona)

June 30 - Austria (Spielberg) July 7 - Britain (Silverstone)

July 21 - Hungary (Budapest) July 28 - Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

Aug. 25 - Netherlands (Zandvoort) Sept. 1 - Italy (Monza)

Sept. 15 - Azerbaijan (Baku) Sept. 22 - Singapore

Oct. 20 - United States (Austin) Oct. 27 - Mexico (Mexico City)

Nov. 3 - Brazil (Sao Paulo) Nov. 23 - Las Vegas

Dec. 1 - Qatar (Lusail) Dec. 8 - Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

