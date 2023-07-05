Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev's class overcomes young Briton Fery

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev fought off the spirited efforts of British world number 391 Arthur Fery with a 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over the 20-year-old wildcard on Wednesday as he starts his latest attempt for a serious challenge at Wimbledon. It was not the procession many expected after that, though, with Fery breaking to love early in the second set as Medvedev struggled for consistency.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:40 IST
Tennis-Medvedev's class overcomes young Briton Fery

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev fought off the spirited efforts of British world number 391 Arthur Fery with a 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over the 20-year-old wildcard on Wednesday as he starts his latest attempt for a serious challenge at Wimbledon. Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, world number one in 2022 and winner of five tournaments this year, has only once reached the fourth round, though he missed last year's tournament due to the ban on Russian players.

Fery, making his Tour level debut, knocked him out of his stride for a while with a sustained serve and volley approach but a rain break at 5-5 in the first set changed the dynamic and Medvedev quickly wrapped up the opener. It was not the procession many expected after that, though, with Fery breaking to love early in the second set as Medvedev struggled for consistency. The 27-year-old's serve remained a powerful weapon, however, and enabled him to avoid further scares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023